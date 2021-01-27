Please Democrats, spare us your faux outrage over the Capitol protests. After almost a year of violent leftist protests all over the country, now you care? Why? Because now it came close to you?
Remember when Democrats told the police to stand down and governors refused to call in the National Guard, and Democrats actually paid bail for the violent extremists? Democrats and the media told us that “This is the only way oppressed people can be heard.”
Every conservative I know and have heard has condemned violent protests every single time they’ve been reported. Conservatives condemn the actions of those who stormed the Capitol, but I refuse to condemn hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters because a handful, many let in by the police, chose to be lawless and to defy everything the vast majority of the crowd stood for. Conservatives are defenders of the Constitution, the police, and the rule of law. Democrats certainly aren’t.
The real culprits as usual are the mainstream media and the left. The media haven’t challenged those who’ve been telling us for years that violence is the only way people who feel oppressed can be heard, that it’s the only way to get justice and that this is what democracy looks like.
The media never had a problem with the violent rantings of Democratic politicians. They never had a problem when a Bernie Sanders supporter shot and almost killed Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, nor when Hollywood celebrities held up a severed head of Trump or said they wanted to blow up the White House.
It’s long past time for the media and Democrats to take responsibility for dividing America and attempting to cancel or humiliate those who support President Trump or any conservative ideals. They have pushed Americans to the brink, even while claiming “It’s time for unity.”
What a joke. I’ve decided to blame all my problems and failures on Joe Biden for the next four years. Pretending to be a liberal is going to be fun.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Dems should switch party symbol to kangaroo
The use of a donkey as a symbol for the Democrats arose from President Andrew Jackson being referred to as a “jackass” by his opponents. He actually appreciated this reference and adopted the donkey as the symbol for the Democratic Party.
By following up their first failed attempt to impeach President Trump with now a second attempt, and basing both on absolutely no thorough investigation of the facts — just attacking Trump to keep him out of politics forever — perhaps the Democrats need to seriously consider changing from a donkey to a kangaroo to symbolize their party. It’s more fitting.
Democrats brought in 25,000 federal troops to protect elite Democrats while why fiddle and allow American cities to burn.
ROBERT MUIR
Hertford