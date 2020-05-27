I read with great humor the opinion piece in the May 20th edition of the paper. By now, everyone knows the game: President Donald Trump says or does something and the Democratic political hacks masquerading as journalists and media take the opposite side.
Does anyone doubt that if Donald Trump literally cured cancer all by himself, the headline in every paper in the country and the top story on every news program would be, “Trump cures cancer, thousands of funeral homes to close with tens of thousands of workers losing their jobs.”
The column’s author cites numerous times Trump allegedly “did nothing” to prepare the U.S. for the COVID-19 pandemic, while of course never blaming China and the corrupt World Health Organization that is attached to the hip of China.
Funny that the author failed to mention former President Barack Obama’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling everyone in San Francisco to come to Chinatown and not to worry about a thing while the coronavirus ramped up. No mention of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying the same thing in New York. But of course, they’re Democrats. Nothing to see here folks, move along.
The fact is that nobody truly knows for certain if Trump could have handled this coronavirus pandemic better or not. Maybe he could have.
One thing I do know for certain is that up until recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the left’s shining example of leadership during this pandemic, has been exposed as a totally incompetent leader in handling this pandemic. His executive order requiring nursing homes to accept residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 resulted in over 5,700 deaths in nursing homes alone.
As I’ve stated before, failure and incompetence are resume enhancers in the Democratic Party.
One thing for sure, Trump handled this pandemic significantly better than Obama did Benghazi, the IRS scandal or Fast and Furious.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck