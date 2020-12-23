Question for Democrats, Joe Biden voters and the media: What organization is more corrupt and rampant with criminal activity? The Clinton Foundation, the Gambino crime family or the Biden family?
Once again, Donald Trump was correct: the media truly are the “enemy of the people” as they continue to bury any story on election fraud, Hunter Biden’s past with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, Ukraine, China, or anything else that could hurt their beloved Joe Biden and Democratic politicians.
Many people have stated that if you don’t read or watch the news, you are uninformed. If you do read and watch the news, you are ill informed. Truer words were never spoken.
Besides the video footage, voice recordings, data analysis, statistical impossibilities, sworn affidavits and eyewitness testimony under oath, there is absolutely no evidence of voter fraud, right media?
The Federal Elections Commission’s allowable error rate is 1 in 250,000 or 0.0008%. According to a Michigan forensics audit of 16 Dominion machines, the error rate was 68.5%. Michigan Democrats have ordered all 83 counties to delete all election and software data from Dominion machines. Why? And that’s just Michigan.
While the media and Democrats cried for over four years, Russia, Russia, Russia, the Democrats have been in bed with our biggest enemy, China. We now know that Diane Feinstein’s longtime driver was a Chinese spy and a Chinese spy helped fundraise for U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and helped place at least one intern in his office. See any media coverage on that?
Not knowing the truth makes you ignorant. Not wanting to know the truth makes you a Democrat. The fact remains that leftism is a religion of self-loathing. It teaches white people to hate their race, boys to hate their sex, women to hate their femininity, and Americans to hate their country and history. What a contemptible group.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: According to FactCheck.org, a Dec. 17 hand count of paper ballots in Antrim County, Michigan, by both Democratic and Republican election officials verified the county’s Nov. 3 election results, refuting a “forensics report” on the Dominion Voting Systems software used for the election. The forensic report conducted by Allied Security Operations Group claimed the election equipment used in the county was “designed” to create “systemic fraud and influence election results.” However, FactCheck.org said “several experts on voting systems ... said the report betrayed a misunderstanding of election technology and process, and that it jumped to conclusions to proclaim fraud and make legal judgments.”