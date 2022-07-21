Columnist Tom Campbell wrote about visionaries in his column last week. He asked “Where are today’s visionary leaders?”
I grew up during the Reagan years. Ronald Reagan was a visionary leader both domestically and internationally. He successfully cornered Russia while keeping the America Dream alive for the working middle class. We had hope and there was strength. We were one America.
But as politics has always been a vicious game, today it is much more. Politics is pulling America part.
Former President Donald Trump was much more of a visionary than anyone in Washington would want to admit. He was a promoter of America, promoting America first policies like regaining our manufacturing base, expanding our valuable energy resources, protecting our borders, strengthening Middle Eastern peace, demanding more from our allies and trying to reduce the federal bureaucracy.
These policies were bringing America together again but the media and leftist politicians were trying to sabotage him every step of the way.
Now a career political opportunist is in charge. He is no visionary or uniter. He is the opposite of America first. He is a pawn of those whose intent is to weaken our nation.
During the spring semester at my son’s university, there were a couple of speakers that caught my eye.
The first was a University of Chicago professor who was promoting his book which focused on the so-called rise of conservative populism, the threat of Donald Trump and the Constitution as an outdated document. His “solutions” were to rewrite the Constitution, to expand the bureaucracy and increase the power of the president.
A few weeks later I noticed a female professor from Harvard was going to be speaking at my son’s school. She was also promoting her book which was about blaming capitalism for societal ills, including “obesity, homelessness and climate change.”
About this time, your columnist, Martha Johnson, wrote about the research of a Midwestern professor. His research’s aim was the degradation of the Trump voter and Christians. He claimed they are easily influenced by authoritarianism, a belief in conspiracy theories and motivated by white supremacy.
These are common themes of the Democratic Party. They attack patriotism, the Constitution, capitalism and religion. These are the core strengths of our nation and our past.
The rewriting of the Constitution really stuck out to me. That’s why there are so many attacks on our founding and the founding fathers. If they can be disgraced, then so can the documents they created.
It is clear the strengths of our country are under attack by radical leftists in university classrooms, the halls of Congress and the Biden Administration. Their vision of America is a dark one.
A true visionary leader will bring us together, providing hope and strength by nurturing our core strengths, not tearing them apart.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City