I have always suspected that the lockdowns and the school closures were done by the left in an attempt to destroy President Donald Trump’s chances for re-election.
It was an opinion I kept close hold on until recently when I read New York Times liberal columnist Nicholas Kristof’s column “School closures have failed America’s children.” He states, “But the educational losses are disproportionately the fault of Democratic governors and mayors who too often let schools stay closed even as bars opened.”
These governors and mayors have robbed our children of one year of their education. Online virtual training is as useless as online virtual doctor’s visits. A doctor can’t properly diagnose a patient virtually, just like a teacher can’t properly educate a student virtually.
“The blunt fact,” Kristof states, “it that it is Democrats — including those who run the West Coast, from California through Oregon to Washington State — who have presided over one of the worst blows to the education of disadvantaged Americans in history.”
Kristof goes on to suggest that many Democrats may have been blinded by animus toward former President Trump when they enacted the coronavirus-related school lockdowns. He also states, “We shouldn’t let ourselves be driven by ideology rather than science.”
Democratic governors have abused what they refer to as emergency powers. State legislatures need to terminate these powers and remind the governors that they work for the people of their state.
I’ve said it before: Democrats believe that they are intellectually and morally superior to the rest of America. If you think Democrats care about you or your children you’re wrong.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris want to open the borders and only God knows who will come in. The Democrats want to create as many democratic voters as they can so America can become a one-party country.
They don’t care that what they’re doing violates the law. They firmly believe that the end justifies the means. God help us!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City