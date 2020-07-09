Julian Eure’s recent article concerning historical monuments was superb. It was well-written and effectively showed both sides of the monument argument.
From a historical standpoint, I strongly urge the preservation of historical monuments and statutes of important figures who played a positive role.
History is a mixed bag. We have the good, the bad and the ugly. For education we need all three. By removing these monuments you take away reminders of history, along with history’s lessons. We all know what happens when we forget history’s lesson’s, do we not?
When I was 6, I remember seeing a statue in downtown Cleveland. It was a man with a stewpot on his head. My dad told me the statue was of Johnny Appleseed. It was the first time I learned about the great American pioneer.
I have seen many monuments and statues over the years and three words come to my mind: lest we forget. I believe history must be remembered, most importantly its lessons. Lest we forget.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City