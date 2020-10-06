Should low-income families be able to choose a school that best fits their child?
Gov. Roy Cooper has proposed shutting down the “Opportunity Scholarship” program in two of his budgets, a program with a 97% satisfaction rate among parents of recipients and that costs half as much as public schools in per pupil spending.
In addition, Cooper wants to impose tight caps on charter schools, which most North Carolinians support.
Charters are public schools that operate with greater freedom and independence than traditional public schools. Over a million children are on their waiting lists. Most charter schools report higher end-of-grade test scores.
At Success Academy, a charter in New York City, minority children outscored white children by 33 points in math and 21 in reading. But despite consistently narrowing the racial and economic gap in education, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently promised, “No federal dollars will go to charter schools.”
School choice empowers parents, saves taxpayers money, and provides much needed accountability since parents are free to vote with their feet.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a candidate for governor this fall, will expand the Opportunity Scholarship program and protect school choice for all children regardless of zip code. Cooper does not represent North Carolina voters.
Fortunately, we have an election to remedy this racial and economic injustice.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City
Trump’s vote fraud claim based on belief he’ll lose
I’d like to share a couple observations about our president’s constant comments on the upcoming election.
First, it is obvious he is convinced he is going to lose. That must be sad for someone with such a huge ego, although I am sure he can’t admit it to himself.
If he actually thought he was going to win he wouldn’t be constantly repeating that the whole election is rife with fraud, because (and this brings me to my second point) by doing so he has set the stage for Democratic candidate Joe Biden to contest the results if Mr. Trump wins.
But then again, if he does win the fraud will have obviously disappeared just like he seems to think COVID-19 has.
PATRICK DETWILER
Elizabeth City