I am a registered nurse who has autoimmune disease. I would like to help people understand that this pandemic very well may not spare you or someone that you love. We must all be vigilant, or the consequences may be dire.
Please wear a mask, and wear it properly. If you are pulling your mask down below your nose, it’s pretty useless to you and others. I have seen this everywhere I go!
If your mask is gapping at the sides, you may be unsafe as well. Try turning the elastic ear loops to form an “x” on your cheek. If that doesn’t make it better then you should have a pediatric (child’s) mask.
I am appalled by the number of people who aren’t even wearing a mask. I have had to go to the managers of some establishments to get them to enforce what is posted clearly on their doors: “masks required” to enter.
It is all of our responsibility to do everything we can to keep ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19. Please help yourself, your family members, and yes, even strangers, who have to shop in the same places you do. Do your part, wear a mask properly, wash your hands, and only use hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.
This is a highly contagious virus. We must all do our part to slow its debilitating and deadly spread.
ELIZABETH LEARY
Elizabeth City