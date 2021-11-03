Although there are endless examples daily of liberal media bias, nothing illustrates that better than the recent NASCAR race where NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing the race winner, Brandon Brown. As Stavast was interviewing Brown, the crowd erupted in chants of “F Joe Biden,” just like crowds all across the country at sporting and other social events are doing.
Upon hearing the crowd, Stavast stated that they were yelling, “Let’s go Brandon,” when she clearly knew better.
Since that day weeks ago, chants of “Let’s go Brandon” are happening everywhere. It’s now become the #1 song on iTunes, and is being marketed on hats, shirts, cups, and various other merchandise. Conservatives are now starting and ending conversations with that tagline. How did the most popular president in U.S. history become the least popular president in 10 months?
After literally thousands of Trump boat parades during 2020, we finally have the very first Biden boat parade as thousands of cargo ships sit in the waters off the Atlantic and Pacific during our supply chain crisis. Congratulations Joe.
All this while Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on paternity leave for two months. Can this administration do anything right? Everything they touch becomes an abject failure and unmitigated disaster. Everything.
How embarrassing it must be to be brainwashed into four years of hating the mean-tweeting Trump, vote for Biden, then realize you were completely wrong in just a few months.
Under Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, parents across the country concerned about their child’s school curriculum and ridiculous mask mandates are now deemed “domestic terrorists,” while real terrorists still hold Americans hostage.
Democrats that are OK with Biden telling you how to raise your children and grandchildren need to see how his son Hunter turned out. Here’s the main difference between animals and humans: animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack. Let’s Go Brandon!
MARK GODDARD
Currituck