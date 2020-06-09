In a recent letter to the editor, one of your frequent contributors attempted to share his wisdom, actually casuistry, and interpretations, which were half-baked, about the recent protests on the streets of America’s great cities. The writer talked about how Democrats failed to condemn criminal activity during these protests “with equal moral vehemence” as compared to the murder of George Floyd.
Wow.
The letter also asserted that protests have not been peaceful, that black-on-black crime is rampant and worthy of everyone’s utmost attention, and that systemic racism is primarily an issue in “blue” districts of the country.
Wow. If you really start to decipher that, your jaw drops.
Let’s go back to some of this letter-writer’s prior letters. In January 2020, he asserted that the rise of white nationalism was not a threat to America. He supported his argument by pointing his finger at “black Muslims” and “black supremacists” that “(committed) each and every one of” the recent — at that time — attacks against Jewish people in New York.
In August 2019, the same letter-writer praised President Donald Trump because Trump “is going to ... expose the filth dumped upon the streets in Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and every other inner city run by Democrats.”
I’d say to my Albemarle-area friends, please write letters to the editor that balance out the incendiary, divisive, and racist letters pouring in.
It’s easy to hear a dog whistle; a little bit of critical thinking gets you there. What kind of community do you want to live in? What kind of a newspaper do you want to read? #BLM (Black Lives Matter).
ALAN PERRY
Washington, D.C.