...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Letter: Allowing dilapidated houses shows kids we don't care
For at least 20 years the children of Perquimans County have had to look at dilapidated buildings twice a day on their rides to and from the elementary and high schools in the town of Hertford.
The children have learned that this is OK, that people don’t care and that it is normal to have these dangerous buildings to continue to stand. I have lived a third of my life in the South, a third in the Midwest and West, and a third in the Northeast. Let me tell you, this is not normal.
Most counties care about what they teach their children and have pride in their community. Most politicians in cities and counties would not approve of their children seeing multiple dilapidated buildings on their way to and from school. It teaches children not to care for their property and to disrespect our beautiful earth. It teaches them politicians don’t care about what they learn.
I have complained to Hertford Town Council and the community about these dangerous buildings for seven years but obviously most people are deaf. A generation of children has learned about this apathy and now another generation is also being taught not to care.
Recently two dilapidated buildings were torn down on Church Street. One was paid for by a church and the other by a private citizen. Town Council had nothing to do with it.
You will hear many excuses coming from Hertford Town Council and the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, but so far they’ve done nothing. They are busy spending our property tax money — but not on cleaning up a dangerous problem.
Is this what we want to teach our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren? A image is worth a thousand thoughts.