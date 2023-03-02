...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ancient Roman democracy had curbs on individual economic behavior. It had a highly placed government official called the “censor,” who had two responsibilities: to enact a census; and to watch out for wealthy people who were acting irresponsibly with their wealth.
One historian writes, “The Roman Republic labored all throughout its history to curb conspicuous expenditure.” One example was the elaborateness of funerals. Kings may have buried their family members in pyramids, but democracies buried them in simple ways to show one person is just as good as another. In Rome, personal accounts of adult “spendthrifts” were turned over to legal guardians until they could learn how to deal with income and wealth.
Many of our young American athletes, media stars, Hollywood starlets and studs, investment speculators, drug lords, corporate executives, lottery winners, heirs and heiresses, come into a horde of cash they have little ability to manage, so they spend like bandits and set horrible examples for the rest of the country. Rome didn’t tolerate that kind of behavior because it knew it led to monarchy and aristocracy. America doesn’t care.