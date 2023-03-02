Ancient Roman democracy had curbs on individual economic behavior. It had a highly placed government official called the “censor,” who had two responsibilities: to enact a census; and to watch out for wealthy people who were acting irresponsibly with their wealth.

One historian writes, “The Roman Republic labored all throughout its history to curb conspicuous expenditure.” One example was the elaborateness of funerals. Kings may have buried their family members in pyramids, but democracies buried them in simple ways to show one person is just as good as another. In Rome, personal accounts of adult “spendthrifts” were turned over to legal guardians until they could learn how to deal with income and wealth.