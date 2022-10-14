The SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina is no longer what it was.
Gone are the people who truly cared and always made the welfare of the animals their highest priority. In the past, animals were only euthanized for dangerous behavior or serious illness.
When possible, animals with treatable medical issues were placed with local foster families who would work with the shelter and local veterinarians until the animals recovered and were available for adoption, or transferred to local rescues with time/resources to treat them.
The shelter and decisions to euthanize are now being led by people making decisions on personal feelings. Cats/kittens that arrive with treatable upper respiratory or eye infections are no longer being medically treated as they once were, but rather wait untreated then euthanized after their stray hold is up, or left to die in their enclosure. Highly adoptable dogs are being euthanized based solely upon poor kennel presence.
I’m truly saddened for the people that worked so hard to turn the shelter’s reputation around over the last five years and were making a difference; for founding members of the shelter who devoted 30-plus years to the care and welfare of the animals who now see the shelter being destroyed; and especially sad for the animals that will suffer and die as the people who truly cared are gone.
Hug your own animals a little tighter today because animals are needlessly dying at the shelter.