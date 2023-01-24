Because of the recent shortage of washers and dryers, doing laundry in the 21st century now looks a little like it did back in the 19th century. The term “laundry day” now hits home like it never did before.

As I sit and think back to a few weeks before we started this restoration “passion project” at our home, laundry day looked a bit different from what it currently does. It was more like “luxury of laundry day.” I would sort my clothes, pop my whites in the washer, and pop in a great movie while cleaning and answering emails — enjoying the luxury of multi-tasking while the washer did its job.