...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Appliance shortage brings back real 'laundry days'
Because of the recent shortage of washers and dryers, doing laundry in the 21st century now looks a little like it did back in the 19th century. The term “laundry day” now hits home like it never did before.
As I sit and think back to a few weeks before we started this restoration “passion project” at our home, laundry day looked a bit different from what it currently does. It was more like “luxury of laundry day.” I would sort my clothes, pop my whites in the washer, and pop in a great movie while cleaning and answering emails — enjoying the luxury of multi-tasking while the washer did its job.
Today looks different for us on laundry day and it’s because I either have the washer or the dryer but not both together. I currently feel blessed to have the washer; we are on week three of waiting for a dryer. We also had to switch out our original gas dryer for an electric one because the gas company is three months behind and installing a gas dryer kit is not a priority. My question is, where did all the gas people go?
Anyhow, so laundry day is different now because I start the laundry in a room where the temperature is at least 40 degrees, but not before I first trek our undergarments down two flights of steps and maneuver through several doors to get to a makeshift laundry room which back in the day was a glorious back porch.
After my first load of undergarments is completed I fill up my laundry basket, which happens to weigh at least 75 pounds, and carry it back up the two flights of steps to the upstairs room that gets the most sun. This is great but there is a downside. Because the floor-to-ceiling windows are huge, everyone in town knows what my Monday through Friday looks like under my clothes.
I then hang the undergarments on a drying rack and on top of various items around the room that seem sturdy enough to hold them. The funniest part of all this is that when you put your clothes on the next day your underwear are at least three sizes too big because you chose to hang them widthwise instead of lengthwise.
So most of you at this point have either moved on or are asking: why doesn’t she just go to the laundromat? It’s really about personal choice; I guess the effervescent multi-tasker in me likes to do laundry while at home.
So when you have “laundry day” think of me. These days my laundry day isn’t spent watching a movie, cleaning and answering emails. It’s spent sitting down to vent and share my experiences with your readers so they can appreciate their “laundry day.” I pray our dryer gets here soon.