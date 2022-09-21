I was partially incorrect in a letter I recently submitted. My apologies for having included misinformation in my previous letter stating that Robert E. Lee was anti-slavery. I was fully aware that he owned slaves.

I have only watched documentaries on the U.S. Civil War and it has been 20 or more years since I have done so. So I am unsure how I mistakenly came to believe that. Thank you, Daily Advance, for correcting me.

