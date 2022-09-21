I was partially incorrect in a letter I recently submitted. My apologies for having included misinformation in my previous letter stating that Robert E. Lee was anti-slavery. I was fully aware that he owned slaves.
I have only watched documentaries on the U.S. Civil War and it has been 20 or more years since I have done so. So I am unsure how I mistakenly came to believe that. Thank you, Daily Advance, for correcting me.
That doesn’t change the fact that the Civil War was fought over state rights. You cannot fight to keep something that hasn’t been taken away from you yet.
By chance, Mr. Jonathan Tobias (my favorite writer) wrote an excellent column on statues, “What statues do.” That is an interesting take on statues and a good argument for having none and tearing all of them in America down.
Any monument or statue representing the founding and building of America —or anything American — is a reminder to Native Americans of the murder and brutality their ancestors suffered at the hands of U.S. troops. Any holiday celebrating America must be, too.
We can continue to find ways to divide ourselves and try to force our own ways on each other, or we can strive to just be Americans. We shouldn’t be taking away something other Americans enjoy just because we do not.