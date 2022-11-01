The incompetent and abysmal Biden regime that currently rules us has done nothing to stop more than two million illegal migrants from crossing our country’s border in two years.
The Biden regime has abdicated its duty to halt this invasion purely for political reasons. Does anyone think if these migrants showed up at the border with MAGA hats on that they would be allowed into the U.S.?
Vice President Kamala Harris smugly dismisses demands to address the crisis by saying America’s southern border is “secure.” With this invasion has come a flood of the narcotic fentanyl, which is now one of the leading killers of Americans ages 18-45.
Under the Biden party’s policy of softness on crime and indulgence of the criminal class, assaults, robberies, carjackings and “mass shootings,” where four victims are killed or wounded in each episode, have surged in U.S. cities.
Twelve cops were shot during a recent week, with six of them dying. As of Sept. 30, the number of cops shot in 2022 reached 252, with 56 of them dying. Could Democrats and the media have blood on their hands with all their nonsensical “abolish and defund the police” rhetoric? Openly criticizing the rare instances of police misconduct and siding with Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters? You make the call.
With America’s currency and economy in his custody, Biden has, in 19 months, put us in a recession, run up inflation to 8.2%, run up the national debt to where it far exceeds the gross national product, and crashed the stock market, wiping out trillions in wealth. According to Biden, we also are now closer to a nuclear war since 1962.
Have you compared your 401(k) and investments today to what they were on Trump’s last day in office? If so, you’ll never vote Democrat again. If you were trying to destroy this country from within, would you do anything differently than what Biden and the Democrats are doing right now? It’s almost like China and Russia are in charge.