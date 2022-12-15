...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Biden gets worst end of deal in Griner-Bout trade
You think it can’t possibly get worse in the U.S. and then you wake up and see that it has.
We have two Americans imprisoned in Russia. One hates America. The other served America as a Marine and police officer. One’s been in prison for four years, the other for 10 months. Guess which one Biden traded an arms dealer for? Once again Biden caters to the “alphabet” gang over Paul Whelan and our military just like with his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
The weak, incompetent Biden administration traded Brittney Griner, an America-hating basketball player and social justice warrior who refused to come out of the locker room for our national anthem before games, for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” smuggled arms from Eastern Europe to Africa and the Middle East during the 1990s and early 2000s and was convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and officials, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles, and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Thanks to Biden, Bout is now back home, free to pick up where he left off. Following his release, he has joined the pro-Kremlin ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party. How wonderful.
I guess on the plus side, this deal isn’t as bad as when Biden and Barack Obama traded five Taliban terrorists for Bo Bergdahl, the U.S. soldier who abandoned his post in Afghanistan.
Do you remember when former President Donald Trump freed three students from China? Do you remember when Trump freed three Americans from North Korea? Do you remember when Trump freed Aya Hijazi and her husband from Egypt? He didn’t trade a Russian arms dealer in any of these cases.
This is the same administration and political party pushing gun control here at home making it harder for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families while releasing a Russian arms dealer who conspired to kill Americans. I don’t ever want to hear them mention gun control ever again.
We sent more than $60 billion to Ukraine to fight Russia and then gave Russia an arms dealer. Only in Biden’s America. Vladimir Putin is surely smiling.