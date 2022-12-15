You think it can’t possibly get worse in the U.S. and then you wake up and see that it has.

We have two Americans imprisoned in Russia. One hates America. The other served America as a Marine and police officer. One’s been in prison for four years, the other for 10 months. Guess which one Biden traded an arms dealer for? Once again Biden caters to the “alphabet” gang over Paul Whelan and our military just like with his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.