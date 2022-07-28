...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Suffolk,
Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Northampton,
Hertford, Gates and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Letter: Biden lied about vaccine protecting against COVID
One of some Democrats’ favorite mantras is “My body, my choice.”
Of course, that didn’t apply to anyone who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine for many legitimate reasons. None of that mattered. It was the Democrats and media who incessantly stated that “This is a pandemic caused by the unvaccinated.” Remember that nonsense?
Well, we now know that President Joe Biden lied about the vaccine when he stated many times that if you got the vaccine, you would not get COVID-19. Biden, who was double vaccinated and double boosted still managed to get COVID. He went to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil and only came back with the coronavirus.
Because of these lies by Biden and many other Democrats and media members, hardworking Americans lost their jobs. Military members were forced out. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers and first responders were fired or forced out of their jobs. Our children have been devastated and set back years in learning and education, all while still being forced to wear ridiculous masks in school.
The one thing that COVID and the election of 2020 showed us all, is that neither political party gives a damn about the American people. It’s all about power and maintaining that power. I can count on one hand the number of good solid conservative Republicans. On the Democrats’ side? Maybe Joe Manchin and that’s it.
Want to know what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021? Gas was $1.91. There was almost zero inflation. The supply chain was functioning. The economy was the strongest in 50 years. The border was secured. The Taliban wasn’t armed with U.S. artillery. The stock market was at record highs, 401Ks had record high values and interest rates were at record lows.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: According to numerous fact-checking sites, Joe Biden misstated once at a July 21, 2021, town hall, not “many times,” that persons who are vaccinated wouldn’t contract COVID. Also, the average price of gasoline on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Politifact and USA Today, was roughly $2.33 a gallon, not $1.99. The inflation rate that month, according to CNBC and multiple other sites, was 1.4%. On the issue of the Trump economy, annual increases in the nation’s gross domestic product — “the single most important statistic used to gauge the overall strength of the economy,” according to Politifact — during the Trump years were “broadly similar to what they were during the final six years under his predecessor, Barack Obama. And GDP growth under Trump was well below that of prior presidents.”