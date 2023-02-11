Joe Biden’s America is strong. He has used his position to take advantage of the best America has to offer. His children went to private schools then on to the Ivy League. He has two multi-million-dollar homes. And he says he is on your side; it is always someone else who is causing your pain.

Even though the American people rejected him multiple times, the Democrats were able to con America by transforming him into a gentle grandfatherly moderate for the 2020 election. But he is no moderate; he is a puppet to the high bidder. And during the State of the Union, he promised more government and more spending which will ultimately cause you more pain.