Do you remember when the Democrats, media and Joe Biden himself stated that he would unite America, calm things down, and help the middle class afford things like gas, housing and groceries? Wasn’t that hilarious?
Seriously, who gives a speech to the country disparaging half the country and lying about how dangerous Republicans are to democracy while having a background that looks like the gates of hell?
Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia was arguably the most divisive ever given by a U.S. president. When any Democrat says the word “democracy,” all it means is “our power.” Is there anybody left out there that still doesn’t believe that Biden hasn’t weaponized the Department of Justice and FBI to persecute his political enemies?
Donald Trump has been the most investigated man in America, and after six-plus years, they still have nothing on him. After the FBI refused to allow any attorneys to be present as its agents went through his home, including Melania and Barron Trump’s rooms, we still don’t know exactly why they raided his home.
The 90% redacted papers told us nothing’; they just added more doubt and questions. As Democrat Tulsi Gabbard stated, “This raid is just the latest serious escalation of this disturbing trend that we’ve seen of this blatant abuse of power by those in power.” Even though she’s not radical enough for today’s Democratic party, she still calls it like most people without blinders on see it.
We know an FBI lawyer lied in warrants to spy on Trump, that the agency was manipulated by Democrats on the Russian hoax, had an agent downplay and discredit negative information about Hunter Biden, and thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s interview with Joe Rogan, that the FBI influenced Big Tech’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.
What is it exactly about the “extreme” MAGA agenda that scares Biden and the Democrats so much? Republicans want secure borders, fair elections, energy independence, tough-on-crime district attorneys and school choice. They also want to save babies, put parents and children first, protect constitutional rights and put America first? Wow, how radical.