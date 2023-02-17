Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Black experience is key part of nation's experience
February is National Black History Month in the U.S. It is a time to focus on the past achievements and struggles of African Americans.
Why, one might ask, appoint a certain month for Black history? It seems unfair to other groups of people. But Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Irish Americans all have a heritage month that’s celebrated.
I think there are plenty of months to celebrate European American heritage. The birthdays of Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are both celebrated in February.
There was not a lack of European American history in the public schools when I attended, and I don’t think there is now. But I do think there is an attempt to reduce African American history in the schools in the state of Florida. America’s minority groups need a historical boost and the majority group doesn’t.
When we look at Black history in the right perspective we can see that on the one hand, it is a separate life experience. But on the other hand, it is intertwined with the building up of the American nation. The labor of enslaved people in the American South when “cotton was king” was key to the southern region’s financial growth. Black soldiers’ involvement in the Union Army was significant to winning the Civil War. Blacks overcame language barriers and laws that prohibited them from reading to assimilate into an American society that subjected them to discrimination and racism.
Black history tells of a people in America who were once considered property and stigmatized as not having enough intelligence to learn or lead. Thank God we know that all men are created equal and when given a chance, anyone in the human race can acquire leadership skills and learning.
While Barrack Obama, our nation’s first Black president, was in office, the unemployment rate fell from 7.8% to 3.1%. Kamala Harris, our nation’s first female Black vice president, could possibly become our first female president. Two Black quarterbacks led their teams into the Super Bowl in Black history Month. Regardless of whether Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts won the game, the Black experience was felt.