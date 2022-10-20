...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Letter: Blind obedience to party not good for our country
The Pasquotank Republican Party recently censored Commissioner Barry Overman and said they would not support his re-election, evidently because they claim he would not play ball with them.
I remember a time when you could be a member of either party and be more liberal or conservative depending on the issue. J.J. Exon, the Democratic governor of Nebraska and later U.S. senator during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, was like that. Sen. Exon was a strong advocate for the military and tight-fisted on fiscal matters. President Reagan praised him for all the help he gave him during his presidency.
There was also a time when opposing senators and congressmen would battle tooth and nail on the floor of Congress and at the end of the day would meet together in some backroom for a friendly game of poker.
Now it appears that if you are in the Democratic party you have to be a liberal on all maters no matter what, and if you’re in the Republican party, you have to be a conservative and nothing but a conservative. Neither party will allow for any wiggle room.
Maybe it’s time to resume those afterhours friendly backroom nonpartisan poker games for the good of the country.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Overman needs to return constituents’ phone calls
Regarding your recent story about the Pasquotank County Republican party’s censure of Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman, I found Commissioner Overman’s remark that no Republican had reached out to him to be disingenuous.
Maybe he did not return their phone call. I called his phone number and left a message but did not receive a call back.
So after a few days I called Commissioner Charles Jordan and left a message. He called me back within hours and we discussed the issue of safety at a local intersection.
Within days of that call, Mr. Jordan called me back to say that the traffic signal would be changed and that he personally would verify the change. Commissioner Jordan then called me a few weeks later to tell me the signal now had a green turn arrow, which I believe has stopped some major wrecks.
My advice to any elected commissioner is to represent all constituents and return their phone calls!