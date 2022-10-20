The Pasquotank Republican Party recently censored Commissioner Barry Overman and said they would not support his re-election, evidently because they claim he would not play ball with them.

I remember a time when you could be a member of either party and be more liberal or conservative depending on the issue. J.J. Exon, the Democratic governor of Nebraska and later U.S. senator during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, was like that. Sen. Exon was a strong advocate for the military and tight-fisted on fiscal matters. President Reagan praised him for all the help he gave him during his presidency.