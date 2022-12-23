...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Letter: Board's appointment of Davis best for Pasquotank
The appointment of Sam Davis to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners was a good compromise for Pasquotank County. The last thing Pasquotank needs is another commissioner on the board who’s only focused on race.
I have been involved with Pasquotank politics for 40 years. I have been hearing good things about new board Chairman Charlies Jordan.
It’s important to put first what’s in the best interest of all the people in Pasquotank. Davis is a businessman; that is important. My view is that some of the commissioners put their personal agendas ahead of what is best for the county.
Someone said that all six commissioners should have been present for the Davis vote. But with a 4-1 vote, what difference would Lloyd Griffin’s vote have made? In my opinion this was not the first time Griffin had to miss an important vote. That is something for the citizens to decide at a later date.
Looking at the results of the last election and looking at the sentiment of four commissioners, I think Pasquotank is ready to get past the racial divide and move forward with what is best for the county.
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury
Religious belief helps the ‘soul feel its worth’
I believe that Christians believe that the most important thing in the universe is not a “thing” at all and that the second most important is any individual’s soul.
One Christmas song, “O Holy Night,” states that when Jesus was born, “...the soul felt its worth.” If you do not believe in some sort of goodness and some sort of immortality, you may feel that your soul is not worth much. If you do believe, you may feel that your soul is of incalculable worth.
You may feel as good as the man who thought he was Napoleon, until his psychiatrist “cured” him after years of analysis. The psychiatrist then asked the man why he looked so sad.
“When I came to see you, I was Napoleon. Now, I am nobody,” he said.