How can Joe Biden and his entire administration be so incompetent? Yet, there are columnists in this paper who continue to defend him. How does one defend the indefensible? Obviously, every one of his personnel selections was made based on identity politics. Biden’s entire administration was chosen solely because of their identity and not based on their expertise in the specific field for which they were appointed. A good example is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Have you ever seen America with the problems we have today, all of which are self-inflicted by the current administration? The southern border is in total chaos. But according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the border is closed. Yeah, right! According to Pew Research, “an April filing in Texas v. Biden, CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) encountered 221,303 illegal migrants at the Southwest border last month, bringing total encounters there to just fewer than 1.06 million for just the first half of FY 2022. Worse, DHS (the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) released more than 80,000 of those migrants into the interior last month, raising the total number of migrant illegal releases under the Biden administration to 836,225. While it seems the White House doesn’t have a plan to stem the surge of aliens crossing the border illegally, the truth may be much more complicated.” What is interesting is that you may have illegal immigrants living next door to you but the far left elite doesn’t want them living next door to them. Precisely why a lot of Biden supporters — Hollywood celebrities — live in gated communities. The locals on Martha’s Vineyard weren’t too happy to see them show up in their community. Biden and his cronies in Washington have done more to divide this country than any other president in our history. Just remember that whatever the far left is accusing the right of doing, the left is actually doing itself. The “Twitter Files” are a perfect example. They accuse the right of doing away with democracy, but it’s the far left that’s working with big tech, especially Facebook and Twitter, to silence free speech. And by the way Democrats, the U.S. isn’t a democracy — we are a constitutional republic. PAUL MILLERElizabeth City
How can Joe Biden and his entire administration be so incompetent? Yet, there are columnists in this paper who continue to defend him. How does one defend the indefensible?
Obviously, every one of his personnel selections was made based on identity politics. Biden’s entire administration was chosen solely because of their identity and not based on their expertise in the specific field for which they were appointed. A good example is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Have you ever seen America with the problems we have today, all of which are self-inflicted by the current administration? The southern border is in total chaos. But according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the border is closed. Yeah, right!
According to Pew Research, “an April filing in Texas v. Biden, CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) encountered 221,303 illegal migrants at the Southwest border last month, bringing total encounters there to just fewer than 1.06 million for just the first half of FY 2022. Worse, DHS (the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) released more than 80,000 of those migrants into the interior last month, raising the total number of migrant illegal releases under the Biden administration to 836,225. While it seems the White House doesn’t have a plan to stem the surge of aliens crossing the border illegally, the truth may be much more complicated.”
What is interesting is that you may have illegal immigrants living next door to you but the far-left elite doesn’t want them living next door to them. Precisely why a lot of Biden supporters — Hollywood celebrities — live in gated communities. The locals on Martha’s Vineyard weren’t too happy to see them show up in their community.
Biden and his cronies in Washington have done more to divide this country than any other president in our history. Just remember that whatever the far left is accusing the right of doing, the left is actually doing itself.
The “Twitter Files” are a perfect example. They accuse the right of doing away with democracy, but it’s the far left that’s working with Big Tech, especially Facebook and Twitter, to silence free speech.
And by the way, Democrats, the U.S. isn’t a democracy — we are a constitutional republic.