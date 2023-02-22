Pete Buttigieg, a hatchet man? That doesn’t seem to fit his style, or personality. Besides, doesn’t that unofficial task typically go to a vice president or another high-ranking official? As U.S. Department of Transportation secretary, I guess Buttigieg would qualify. After President Biden’s recent State of the Union speech, maybe Buttigieg could create a new hatchet man template.

I’d welcome a kinder, gentler version of that traditional lightning rod role. But after hearing the transportation secretary dismantle some of his detractors —Fox News comes to mind — I’m not sure I’d describe his technique as kind or gentle. A civil, dignified velvet glove approach might be more accurate.