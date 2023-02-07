I feel it necessary to respond to Mr. Andrew Morton’s Feb. 1 letter to the editor. I would ask, has he even read or scanned the “Fair Tax Act of 2023?” I have scanned it and made it through Section 502 before my eyes crossed.

I will readily admit I do not read “bills” and their language makes the going tough, but here is my general understanding of what the bill does. It transfers the responsibility of collecting taxes to the states, who in turn will remit revenues to the federal government.