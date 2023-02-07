I feel it necessary to respond to Mr. Andrew Morton’s Feb. 1 letter to the editor. I would ask, has he even read or scanned the “Fair Tax Act of 2023?” I have scanned it and made it through Section 502 before my eyes crossed.
I will readily admit I do not read “bills” and their language makes the going tough, but here is my general understanding of what the bill does. It transfers the responsibility of collecting taxes to the states, who in turn will remit revenues to the federal government.
Yes, the bill eliminates withholding tax. But it also establishes a federal sales tax on everything — and I do mean everything. Think, for instance, if you use a yard service or a home cleaning service: you as the “employer” will be responsible to remit the sales tax on the service fee you paid. It also basically taxes any and all insurance payments, including life, health, vehicle, etc.
If I understand it correctly, the bill exempts taxes on stocks and bonds and their earnings. As for the monthly “allowance” for every adult and child, this is a complicated formula laid out in Section 301. Nowhere does it state that each adult will receive $200 per month and each child $90 per month.
In addition, to receive the monthly “allowance” you have to register annually and provide specific information, including your Social Security number. You also have to certify all information that you provide.
The bill also requires monthly reporting of all taxes collected and remitted. The bill requires large security deposits by the “sellers” (anyone engaged in a trade or business).
It is pretty much accepted that sales taxes are regressive, meaning they put more strain on lower-income earners and benefit higher-wage earners and businesses. I would suggest that Mr. Morton keep a detailed list of everything he purchases and any rental income he receives for a couple of months and determine what 23% of that would be. That is the rate of federal sales tax proposed for 2023; thereafter it will be computed each year using a rather complicated formula, which means it likely will increase annually.
I remember when the state government changed hands in 2010 and there was much ado about lowering the income tax rate and widening the sales tax base to include services and utilities. Again, those of us with lower incomes saw an increase in the taxes we paid. An acquaintance of mine went through her previous years expenses to calculate her savings and was extremely distressed to discover she would be paying more.
I would suggest the way to bolster Social Security is to increase the cap on income on which the tax is collected; it hasn’t been raised since the early 1990s, about 30 years.
I would also humbly suggest that before anyone jumps on the bandwagon of “The Fair Tax Act of 2023,” they understand just what is being proposed. It seems to be just as complicated as the current system, just more regressive.
To comply with all the requirements the states will have to largely expand their tax departments, which will increase their expenses. And who do you think will pay for that? Buyer beware.