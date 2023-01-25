There is a bigger issue in the misplaced presidential documents conundrum.
Updated: January 25, 2023
There is a bigger issue in the misplaced presidential documents conundrum.
Presidents are rapidly changing from being servants of the people to rulers of the people.
Historically, the White House, Secret Service, and classified documents have always belonged to the people.
In monarchist England, the palace stays with the king forever, the palace guard is the king’s private army, and royal papers are the property of the king.
Presidents in America are beginning to act like kings who treat all the emblems of power as if they were personal private property.
For example, Donald Trump did not want to give up the White House. He treated Secret Service agents and government employees like domestic servants. He unilaterally declassified documents and said they were his.
Politicians are leading democratic America down the pathway to monarchy like Greek and Roman politicians did, and our citizenry are largely unaware and uncaring.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Here’s prediction on US debt: It will go up a lot
Will the U.S. government function when our national debt is six times what it is now? Before you answer, you might want to explain whether is is functioning now, when the national debt is six times what it was only 22 years and one month ago. That fact, if it is a fact, was printed on the front page of The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22.
I predict that the national debt will soon be six times larger than it is now and that most Americans will believe that their lives are pretty good. There seems to be something wrong with the idea that the word “debt’ means the same, all the time.
Also, I predict that I will never know whether my prediction comes true or not, since I am now 86, but who knows what the future may bring? Onward and upward.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
