Letter: Camden Lions come through for education foundation Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We’d like to give special thanks to the Camden Lions Club for its generous donation of $5,708.17 to the Camden County Education Foundation on July 18.Through the years, Lions members have donated their time by serving on the Camden County Education Foundation Board and by providing scholarships and mini-grants for teachers.We’d like to thank these ex-members of the Camden Lions Club: Julian Bray, Ricky Perry, Ed Turner, Virgil Parrish, William F. Austin and J. Allen Godfrey.KATHY LEARY,MIKE AYDLETTCamdenEditor’s note: The authors are co-chairs of the Camden County Education Foundation, Inc.Political signs on public property violating NC lawNorth Carolina’s campaign finance law states that no political signs may be put up along public property until 30 days prior to the first day of early voting.Because early voting for the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina starts on Oct. 20, signs cannot be placed on public property until Sept. 20.Political signs may be put on private property at any time.Signs on public property may be removed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.DIANNE LAYDENBelvidere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJames steps down as EC police chiefPerquimans sheriff: Teen dies from accidental discharge of shotgunSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectEmerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residentsOfficials mum on why police chief stepped downWooten to host Robinson for Sept. school safety eventJWF officially opens in EdentonECPPS still needs 18-20 bus driversGraham, Wooten differ on mental health prioritiesCurrituck woman wins $150K in NC lottery Images