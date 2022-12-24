...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Letter: Christmas at sea one of reader's most memorable
During Christmas of 1963, I was serving as a radioman aboard the USS Falgout, DER-324. This “old lady” was a vintage World War II destroyer escort. Unfortunately, much of the communications equipment aboard was post-World War II and not what we have today. Our communications equipment was for naval communication with other ships and military installations. As a result, we could not listen to traditional radio Christmas music at sea.
That was my first Christmas away from home and enjoying Christmas traditions. We were on patrol in the rough North Pacific Ocean, so we did not expect any Christmas celebration. We were serving in the Navy, so what could we expect in those 35-foot seas? We certainly did not expect Santa Claus to land on the smoke stack of our ship with a sack full of presents. Further, we could never imagine Santa ending up in our engine room below decks. Our engines were diesel electric with no fireplace for Santa’s entry.
Before this patrol, I had purchased a tiny D-battery-powered record player for enjoyment in my bunking (sleeping) space. A small Christmas tree had been secured against the bulkhead (wall) in our mess deck (cafeteria), and I had placed a Christmas stocking on the door to our radio shack. I had asked my mother to send me a few of my 33 rpm Christmas albums, which she did. I still have them and play them to this day.
Our ship’s crew did not know that our families had been contacted before this patrol. They were advised that a surprise Christmas party had been planned for us at sea. Our loved ones were asked to send us presents and cards, which once delivered were secretly hidden in our ship’s office.
Our ship’s crew had been ordered to the mess deck on Christmas Eve for other military reasons, but what a great surprise Christmas we had: presents from home and Christmas cards.
Our ship’s captain had heard that I had a record player and Christmas albums. He directed that I take my record player and albums to the radio shack and play them over our onboard communications system. The record player’s needle skipped through the rough seas, but the music brought Christmas joy to our crew. I stayed in the radio shack after my shifts to keep the music going. That was an extraordinary assignment for me.
Christmas 1963 was one of my fondest and most memorable.
Remember and pray for the members of our armed forces serving us away from their homes this Christmas. The Spirit of Christmas lives in our hearts, not our worldly surroundings.