During Christmas of 1963, I was serving as a radioman aboard the USS Falgout, DER-324. This “old lady” was a vintage World War II destroyer escort. Unfortunately, much of the communications equipment aboard was post-World War II and not what we have today. Our communications equipment was for naval communication with other ships and military installations. As a result, we could not listen to traditional radio Christmas music at sea.

That was my first Christmas away from home and enjoying Christmas traditions. We were on patrol in the rough North Pacific Ocean, so we did not expect any Christmas celebration. We were serving in the Navy, so what could we expect in those 35-foot seas? We certainly did not expect Santa Claus to land on the smoke stack of our ship with a sack full of presents. Further, we could never imagine Santa ending up in our engine room below decks. Our engines were diesel electric with no fireplace for Santa’s entry.