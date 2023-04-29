The process of installing speed deterring and traffic calming measures is not an easy topic in any city. Elizabeth City is not immune to the grief that accompanies this standard policy that every city in our nation uses, give or take some adjustments. So, our problems here are not unique.
As a matter of fact, I believe the increased volume of vehicles traversing our downtown residential area is a symptom of the growth our beautiful city is experiencing. People want to live here! And as a new resident, I get it. I chose to be here, too.
I am thankful to have a city government that listens to residents’ feedback about ways to improve our collective quality of life. Much appreciation to the current City Council, specifically council members Katherine Felton, Kem Spence and Javis Gibbs with whom I’ve dealt.
But, as Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst said at a council meeting where speed humps, lumps and bumps were once again being discussed, our traffic volume is going to continue to increase because our population is increasing. For that, we can thank our growing colleges and universities, our expanding healthcare system, and our flourishing local businesses, all of which are driving our economic vitality.
I believe that a comprehensive traffic study that takes into account future growth while addressing current residents’ needs is warranted. If you agree, join me in requesting of our mayor, city council and city manager that they include funds for a comprehensive traffic study focused on our most congested areas.