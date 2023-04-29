The process of installing speed deterring and traffic calming measures is not an easy topic in any city. Elizabeth City is not immune to the grief that accompanies this standard policy that every city in our nation uses, give or take some adjustments. So, our problems here are not unique.

As a matter of fact, I believe the increased volume of vehicles traversing our downtown residential area is a symptom of the growth our beautiful city is experiencing. People want to live here! And as a new resident, I get it. I chose to be here, too.