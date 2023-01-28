Your headline from a October 2021 news article sums up the city of Elizabeth City’s speed hump fiasco: “Council halts speed bump project authorized without their OK.”

For months I tried privately to have the city follow its own policy, but to no avail. I approached the past Council in April 2022 and informed them there were more speed humps on Main and Church streets than authorized by City Council. The council did the right thing and immediately removed the unauthorized speed humps.