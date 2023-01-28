Your headline from a October 2021 news article sums up the city of Elizabeth City’s speed hump fiasco: “Council halts speed bump project authorized without their OK.”
For months I tried privately to have the city follow its own policy, but to no avail. I approached the past Council in April 2022 and informed them there were more speed humps on Main and Church streets than authorized by City Council. The council did the right thing and immediately removed the unauthorized speed humps.
When Council initially installed the speed humps it represented to the public the humps would be temporary. It has now been well over a year.
After some additional research, I learned the city is violating its own Traffic Calming Policy. This fact is uncontroverted and has been stated publicly by council. The city was supposed to gather data and perform a study prior to installing any speed humps. The city has admitted it did not gather data, nor perform a study.
I’ve publicly addressed the council two times on this issue in the last six months. I was first told the councilors could override city policy with a super-majority vote. When I questioned that response, it turned out to be false.
Next, I was told to “get more people to complain.” A citizen should not have to get other people to complain if a public entity is admittingly violating its own policy.
Numerous people tell me the speed humps are “ridiculous” but are afraid to convey their thoughts to the city. I somewhat get it: you tell the city it is wrong and it does not listen. I also hear “people on Church and Main streets like the speed humps.” The streets are public streets and used by all citizens, not just those that live on the streets.
I did something the city did not do: research. Based on a record request, there were 16 citations given on this section of Main Street for the 12 months preceding the speed hump installation. That’s just over one citation per month. Is there a problem or a perceived problem? How about enforcing the speed limit?
I understand a group of citizens appeared at City Hall seeking relief for potential speeding issues; however in giving relief the city should follow its own policy, which it clearly did not.
At its Jan. 23 meeting, the city made an illogical argument that since the past council ordered the speed humps, this council cannot correct the issue. At a prior council meeting one of the elected officials said, “We set policy, so it is council’s decision to set policy. If (the manager) goes against the policy, when it is time for evaluation he will get a zero.”
Well, the council has given itself a zero. Council expects its citizens to follow policy, but it is fine for it to violate its own policy. Sound like bad government? It is the city of Elizabeth City.