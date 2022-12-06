It makes me sad to see Bob Steinburg involved with the city of Elizabeth City as the city’s lobbyist.
No one could possibly have forgotten this soon about the barrage of Steinburg’s ridiculous flyers in their mailboxes, or his arrogant, gun-toting, all-in for Trump commercials invading their television screens.
I’m sorry, but saying that the city comes first, and his party second is side-speak for “I’ll do whatever gets me money.” Steinburg wasn’t qualified to serve in the state Legislature, and he isn’t a person we should be funneling money to in a time when the city is finally getting a downtown in touch with the modern world.
Sorry, but this is a terrible idea, a huge waste of money, and frankly an insult to intelligent citizens. I live halfway between Hertford and Elizabeth City, but I work in the city, and so I feel as if this affects me directly.
Either he is not being truthful about dropping his horribly alt-right beliefs, or he was not telling the truth in the commercials and thought he could ride the coattails of another huge mistake into Raleigh. Either way, he can’t be trusted. We need to be better.
DAVID WILSON
Hertford
Editor’s note: Elizabeth City City Council recently voted to hire former state Sen. Bob Steinburg to be the city’s lobbyist in Raleigh. The city’s contract with Steinburg’s firm WolfeStein, LLC, calls for the city to pay the former legislator $3,000 a month plus a one-time lobbyist registration fee of $252. The contract will run from Feb. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024 but could be ended by either party with a 30-day notice.