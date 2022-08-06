Rob Schofield, in his column about who he described as “climate deniers,” is pushing the panic button as hard as he possibly can. He blames these people and calls it a “time for urgent, all-hands-on-deck by every individual.”
I wish Schofield would have given us some of his all-hands-on-deck habits to save the environment. Or is he just being a climate alarmist?
Have humans had a negative effect on the planet? I am sure. Do fossil fuels? Yes. Should we be working to mitigate our effect on Earth? Sure.
But there are a lot more factors involved here that the general public is not being told. The reason is the climate alarmists have the loudest voice. They are shouting down everyone else. There is no debate. Does this strategy sound familiar?
Fossil fuels have gotten cleaner over the years through science and technology. Are they more dangerous now to the environment than the production of raw materials for electric car batteries or solar panels? Are we being told the whole story?
I would like to be led by example. But if the climate alarmists’ actions have any meaning, then climate change must be a hoax.
These climate alarmists — everyone from Bill Gates and Al Gore to John Kerry and Joe Biden — have unbelievable lifestyles. They are so concerned about the environment but are unwilling to change their extravagant ways of life. But they surely want you to change and suffer.
A Sweden professor calculated that in 2017, Gates flew around the world more than eight times. The greenhouse gases from those flights were equal to the average emissions of 105 Americans. And I bet he has not slowed down.
A 2020 report from Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute calculated that about half of the global emissions in 2015 were from the wealthiest 10%.
Gates has multiple homes, including his main pad which, according to a 2021 CNN report, is 66,000 square feet. Another poster boy for climate change is Gore. He also has multiple homes with the largest one, according to a 2007 ABC report, at 20,000 square feet and generating utility bills of more than $30,000 a year. Kerry, the president’s point man on climate, also has multiple homes and is a jet-setter.
So if climate change is real, you and I are paying the price for their indulgence. I don’t care about them paying more taxes, I just want the elites to have their fair share of boredom.
The Biden Administration is spending a lot of money on this with really no plan at all. They are trying to keep the earth’s temperature from rising too much. A much better way to plan is to invest in ways we can adapt and survive, if the temperature does increase.
Whether you want to call it the “Green New Scam” or the “Green Raw Deal,” this is nothing more than a power grab. Will climate change be the issue where our liberty will be at stake? Where the government will regulate our lives for the sake of the planet?
Our fossil fuel industry is the envy of the world and we are going to sideline it for some sort of “green dream” as the world surpasses us.