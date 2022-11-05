A ways back in Genesis, God spoke out against the darkness when he said “Let there be light.” And there’s been light ever since, though it appears it hasn’t reached all of God’s children just yet.
At least not some folks up in Ahoskie, to which I can attest since I was there for a funeral about two years ago.
All the modern marvels of science were useless since I could never get within range of cell phone towers to operate my GPS, and my old stand-by road atlas was equally obsolete since many roads had so signs and apparently go nowhere.
Paved roads would suddenly become rocky dirt roads again without information signs. Speed limits and road conditions made it nigh impossible to make decent time. I eventually made it with the absolute certainty I’d never go there again!
Having said all the above and owing to the conditions and uncertainty of the times, I was aghast at the Oct. 25 letter to the editor in The Daily Advance that was headlined, “Vote for climate — our future’s on the ballot Nov. 8.”
Well, I’d like to inform all the climate changers that it isn’t so. Yes, climate is changing but it’s all in in the creator’s plans from the beginning, and science agrees. Watch the TV program, “How the Universe Works,” and get smart.
This election on Tuesday is about changing this nation’s border policy, stopping the influx of migrants into our nation. It’s also about stopping runaway inflation, stopping the crime wave that’s sweeping our nation and restoring law and order, and it’s about building and maintaining the world’s most powerful military.
It’s also about returning to the Trump economy with $1.84 per gallon gasoline, rehiring police officers, keeping children in schools, cleaning up the homeless situation, restoring our energy independence and stopping President Biden from leading us into World War III.
There’s so much more and climate change has absolutely nothing to do with anything.