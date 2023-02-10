In your Jan. 24 edition, one of your letter-writers wrote about how doing laundry today is a lot like it was done back in the 19th century, due to the shortage of washers and dryers.
The writer said she has a washer but not a dryer. That appliance is on a three-week backorder, so she has had to do some improvising.
Believe it or not, there was a time when there was no such thing as an automatic dryer. Back then the dryer was in the backyard and was always ready to go with heat provided by solar energy — the sun. You did have to provide a clothesline and some wooden clothespins to hang the clothes on.
Besides the energy cost savings, there was an added benefit of the sweet aroma of the dried clothes. There is nothing like it. You can buy products to put in your dryer that try to duplicate that smell, but they are a poor replacement. You just cannot replace Mother Nature.
My wife and I visited with family in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, over Christmas. It is Amish country. I’ve always admired the Amish for the simplicity of how they live. No automatic clothes dryers for them. Clotheslines will do just fine.
As much as I envy them, I don’t believe I could ever live like that, though. I guess I’m too much into this world and the conveniences it provides.
I hope by now the writer has finally got her replacement dryer. A good reminder for all of us is: If all else fails there is always the clothesline. You don’t have to remind the Amish about that.