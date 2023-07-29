At Edenton’s town council meeting Monday evening, one councilman suggested that council draft a “code of conduct” for the town. This seemed to be confusing to all, as this was coming near the end of Item 1.H., “Board and Commission Reappointments.” But after questioning by another council member, it was clarified that this wouldn’t be for board and commission members but for townspeople interacting with town council. What a segue.

(In case you think this too bizarre to be true, the video of this meeting will be online eventually — so you’ll be able to listen to it yourself.)

  