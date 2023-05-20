In the May 16 column headed “Cooper’s abortion stance lacks compassion,” the author castigated Gov. Roy Cooper for vetoing the state’s new 12-week abortion ban by arguing in a half-dozen places that his veto went “against the will of the people” or that “most of us” favor this bill. She implied that proof of this lies in “polls.”
What polls?
If the reader will plug this question into their search engine, “Do a majority of NC voters support or oppose the 12-week abortion bill?” they will be taken to several stories reporting on a recent poll by Carolina Forward/Change Research.
This poll shows that “54% of likely voters strongly or somewhat oppose the abortion bill, while 40% strongly or somewhat support it” (CBS17.com). (CBS17.com also states, “While Carolina Forward is a left leaning organization, its polling falls in line with most partisan and non-partisan polling.”)
From the report itself: “59% of voters overall say that abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to just 41% who say it should be illegal.”
And in a Meredith College poll from February, Politico reported that “57 percent of North Carolina voters support either keeping the state’s 20-week limit or expanding access beyond that, while about 35 percent favor new restrictions.”
So, what world is she living in? Who is the “us” she is writing of? If her “poll” consists of a survey of her fellow church members, well, sure. Republican Party? OK. But she should expand the boundaries of her world a bit before speaking for the rest of us.
Public support for this 12-week abortion ban is substantial, but it is not overwhelming, according to the easily accessible and credible information I’ve reviewed.
The bit about Cooper supporting infanticide is little more than an absurd distortion of the truth. And so on.
This piece is just another example of the political right being unable to make their point without resorting to exaggerations, half truths and — OK — outright lies.
I have no problem with strong advocacy for one’s position; I am guilty of that all the time. But rational conversation about opposing viewpoints is impossible as long as either side allows passion to disintegrate into mendacity.