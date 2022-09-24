In your Aug. 23rd edition, columnist Alexander Jones was at it again, making outlandish statements to fan the flames for pure political gain. Jones made comments like “our legacy of heinous racial oppression continues to reverberate” and “only Democrats can make things right and bring justice to the many North Carolinians so long denied the promise of American life.”
Does Jones really believe this divisive rhetoric? Or does he slander our state for his amusement or for political capital?
African-Americans’ educational performance, career development and their quality of life is no better in California or Massachusetts than in North Carolina, is it? How about in Chicago or Baltimore compared to Charlotte? Are those left-leaning areas racist, too?
I am tired of the left playing the race card. Lead by example by giving the promise of American life to the children of the inner cities. Remove the drugs, gangs and poverty and replace them with education, family and prosperity.
In Rob Schofield’s column in your paper, “Schools provide more than basic education,” he expressed the importance of public education and his praise of it. That’s fine.
However here’s a quote from the column expounding the benefits of public education: “all backgrounds come together as equals to learn about one another.” But he left out one important fact: most elites, including politicians, send their children to private schools.
So what should the average middle-class American think about public education when the elites choose not to mingle and learn about us? When it comes to minorities, elites praise equality and inclusion — but don’t look for it in their schools and neighborhoods.
Many in the state feel throwing more money at education is the answer. But there are flaws in our public education system because we are not getting the results we want. Is it not time to figure out the problems? Is it the quality of teachers, poor teaching methods, intellectual ability or the lack of desire of the students or poor parenting?
Money is not the reason for poor performance. Let’s figure out the reasons then maybe we can focus on those areas to improve overall results.
Finally, in Tom Campbell’s most recent column, he tries to suggest that out-of-state money is trying to buy the U.S. Senate seat for Republican candidate Ted Budd. But he is only taking into account political action committee monies. Campbell looks like a nice guy but he knows he is misleading his readers.
As of June, according to Axios, Budd had raised, through individual donations, $4.1 million, with $2.7 of it coming from in-state donations. The Democratic candidate, Cheri Beasley, had raised $10.7 million, with only $4.7 coming from in-state donors. Californians donated $1.5 million and New Yorkers $1.1 million to Beasley’s campaign. Do we want California and New York values influencing our state’s U.S. senator? I don’t think so.
When you read these columns remember these are opinion columnists. They are giving their opinion to influence your way of thinking.
It is a good citizen’s job to question, learn and think for themselves. Take on that personal responsibility — you don’t want to be dependent on others for your thoughts.