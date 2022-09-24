In your Aug. 23rd edition, columnist Alexander Jones was at it again, making outlandish statements to fan the flames for pure political gain. Jones made comments like “our legacy of heinous racial oppression continues to reverberate” and “only Democrats can make things right and bring justice to the many North Carolinians so long denied the promise of American life.”

Does Jones really believe this divisive rhetoric? Or does he slander our state for his amusement or for political capital?