...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Letter: Confederate monuments give license to continue racism
I have been involved in the movement in Edenton to remove our Confederate monument for over a year now. And I’ve been observing and studying this issue for many years more. So I find Alexander Kehayes’ letter in your March 28 edition, “Confederate monuments place to grieve war dead,” puzzling.
Mr. Kehayes seems to assert that our group is arguing that this monument should be taken down because it “glorifies” war. I’ve never seen this argument expressed, neither by anyone in our group nor in any of the literature I’ve read nor in anything I’ve seen in media coverage. So I can’t imagine how he comes to a conclusion that is far removed from what we are all about.
Our objection to this monument and others like it is simple: Their whole point has been to celebrate and enforce white supremacy. That was the monuments’ origin and that’s been their history.
Edenton’s White Supremacy Club was formed in 1900; the town started collecting donations for its Confederate monument in 1901. There’s a connection there; it’s all of a piece. Most of these Confederate monuments, including ours, sprang out of the same movement that gave us hanging nooses, flaming crosses and white hoods. Same people, same emotions, same agenda.
If Mr. Kehayes thinks Edenton has really “moved on” from Jim Crow and blatant racism, he should spend time at some of our Saturday protests. If he’s lucky, he might get to hear the “N-word” hurled at one of our group members.
At one of our protests about a year ago, a local white woman walked up to one of our Black group members and shouted to her, “We let you have Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Why do you have to have our statue too?” Note the “we let you have.”
More recently, another critic came over and tried to explain to another Black member that she should be thankful her ancestors were brought here as slaves, because she now has a much better life than she would have had in Africa — as did her enslaved ancestors.
Moved on? It doesn’t look like we’ve moved quite far enough.
We’ve seen a lot of hatred directed at us during our monument protests. But we didn’t bring that hatred — it was already here. All we did was scratch the surface a bit and out it popped.
The presence of this Confederate monument gives some residents here a green light to express their darkest thoughts. That’s the biggest problem with these monuments today: they give license to continue racism. They carry too much baggage to allow them to now be rehabilitated and repurposed to memorialize Civil War dead. They are beyond redemption.
Mr. Kehayes can believe and say whatever he likes. But standing beside one of these monuments and arguing that they aren’t inherently racist is like standing beside a globe and arguing that the world is flat. The facts will not back you up.