I have been involved in the movement in Edenton to remove our Confederate monument for over a year now. And I’ve been observing and studying this issue for many years more. So I find Alexander Kehayes’ letter in your March 28 edition, “Confederate monuments place to grieve war dead,” puzzling.

Mr. Kehayes seems to assert that our group is arguing that this monument should be taken down because it “glorifies” war. I’ve never seen this argument expressed, neither by anyone in our group nor in any of the literature I’ve read nor in anything I’ve seen in media coverage. So I can’t imagine how he comes to a conclusion that is far removed from what we are all about.