...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Confederate monuments place to grieve war dead
On my occasional visits to our nation’s capital I usually make a pilgrimage to our Vietnam Memorial, to panel 7W Line 109. There as I look at the engraved “John Winborne” I remember, reflect and grieve. Johnny Winborne is the only man I knew personally who died in Vietnam. It was a terrible war, misguided both politically and militarily. It also was a war that divided our nation. There’s no celebration or glorification here — just sober reflection on the cost of war.
In April of last year, my daughter and I traveled to Normandy, France. We visited the Normandy American Cemetery, seen by most of us in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” It’s another site of sober reflection, and grief.
Next, we visited the nearby La Cambe German War Cemetery. I find it remarkable that the French government permitted the burial of German soldiers in French soil and legislated the protection of the graveyard. Could there be any more violent and repulsive ideology than that which motivated Nazi Germany? The atrocities committed against the citizens of France were terrible in number and horror. Yet the French both allow and protect a German military cemetery.
I cannot help but contrast the attitude of the French to that of our recent civil rights activists who, with remarkable self-righteousness, label me a racist and call for the removal of the memorial to the Confederate War dead.
The idea that the memorial “glorifies” war is as ludicrous as it is insulting. Normandy, France; the District Of Columbia; Edenton, North Carolina — all are places to grieve the deaths of young men sent by their countries to die in battle. None of the deaths were glorious.
If there is any death which we should celebrate, it is the death of Jim Crow. Thankfully, as a nation, as a state, as a county and town, albeit slowly, we have moved on. The present efforts to remove the monument only serve to elicit Jim Crow’s resurrection.
Slavery, Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, civil rights are all parts of our history. We should be knowledgeable about all these eras. The monument is a reminder of all those elements of our history.