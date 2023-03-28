On my occasional visits to our nation’s capital I usually make a pilgrimage to our Vietnam Memorial, to panel 7W Line 109. There as I look at the engraved “John Winborne” I remember, reflect and grieve. Johnny Winborne is the only man I knew personally who died in Vietnam. It was a terrible war, misguided both politically and militarily. It also was a war that divided our nation. There’s no celebration or glorification here — just sober reflection on the cost of war.

In April of last year, my daughter and I traveled to Normandy, France. We visited the Normandy American Cemetery, seen by most of us in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” It’s another site of sober reflection, and grief.