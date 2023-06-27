...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Letter: Confederate statues do not cause racism, can help fight it
I am responding to M. Rod Phillips’ letter in your June 16th edition titled, “Confederate monuments do cause harm — if you look.” I did google the website he requested and I found a vast number of studies that were related to the psychological distress that Confederate monuments may create. I found several studies that promoted Mr. Phillips’ opinion that Confederate monuments do cause mental and emotional harm.
But I also found studies that these statues do not cause racism and can be used to fight racism if put in a historical context.