I am responding to M. Rod Phillips’ letter in your June 16th edition titled, “Confederate monuments do cause harm — if you look.” I did google the website he requested and I found a vast number of studies that were related to the psychological distress that Confederate monuments may create. I found several studies that promoted Mr. Phillips’ opinion that Confederate monuments do cause mental and emotional harm.

But I also found studies that these statues do not cause racism and can be used to fight racism if put in a historical context.