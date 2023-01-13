While thousands of Americans were stuck in airports, stuck in their cars and homes, some freezing to death from a blizzard in sub-freezing temperatures, Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to sign the enormous $1.7 trillion omnibus bill before flying to the Virgin Islands for his vacation.

Does anyone in America truly work less than this man? Instead, Mr. “green energy” had the 4,000-plus-page bill flown on a private jet to St. Croix to be signed. Just think, the omnibus bill just had a better vacation than 99% of the American people in 2022.