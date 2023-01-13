...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
While thousands of Americans were stuck in airports, stuck in their cars and homes, some freezing to death from a blizzard in sub-freezing temperatures, Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered to sign the enormous $1.7 trillion omnibus bill before flying to the Virgin Islands for his vacation.
Does anyone in America truly work less than this man? Instead, Mr. “green energy” had the 4,000-plus-page bill flown on a private jet to St. Croix to be signed. Just think, the omnibus bill just had a better vacation than 99% of the American people in 2022.
I want you to imagine that you are an employer, and you’ve got some problems with your employees. When you hired these employees, they promised they would do exactly what you asked of them. But once they got the job, they became an incompetent nightmare.
They stopped listening to you and started using their job to line their own pockets. They took the company credit card and racked up more debt than you could afford to pay back. They became so obsessed with keeping their jobs that they forgot to do their jobs and after all that failure, your employees came to you and said, we deserve a raise. That would make any reasonable person’s blood boil.
And yet, that is exactly what it feels like to be an American taxpayer today. The system is broken and both political parties have failed us. I can count on one hand the number of Republicans that are worthy of our votes. I can’t count a single Democrat.
The NASDAQ was down nearly 34% and the S&P down by 18% by the end of 2022 and 401(k) accounts were demolished, but what’s another $45 billion to Ukraine, right? How are your grocery and energy bills looking lately?
The sad truth is that none of this mess in Ukraine would be happening if Donald Trump were still in office. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and every other dictator was silent for four years under Trump. Once Putin saw the weak, frail and incompetent Biden in office, he knew he could do whatever he wanted. Deep down, even liberals know that’s true.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: According to numerous news outlets, including The New York Post, the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed during his vacation in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands was flown to him by a regularly scheduled commercial flight, not a private jet.
Goodwin NC leader on generating more clean energy
Hearty congratulations to state Rep. Ed Goodwin, an Edenton Republican and Air Force veteran, on his recent selection as one of four state legislators to receive a North Carolina 2022 Clean Energy Champion Award.
Rep. Goodwin received his award for sponsoring state legislation that would direct the N.C. Utilities Commission to study reforms to deliver greater market competition, customer choice, and ratepayer savings to North Carolinians than our current monopoly-controlled structure allows.
A total of 10 awards, co-sponsored by Conservatives for Clean Energy North Carolina and Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy, were presented last month in Greensboro. Other awards went to federal lawmakers, local chambers of commerce, and companies working to advance clean energy investment, innovation, and opportunity across our state.
North Carolina has made tremendous strides in providing clean energy to businesses and consumers, but we have more to do. As the alarming Christmas Eve power blackouts showed, greater energy market competition and customer choice would benefit all electricity ratepayers. Rep. Goodwin’s study idea is timely.
The people of the Albemarle region should be proud to have a common-sense, pro-business conservative such as Rep. Goodwin helping to lead the way on clean energy for all of North Carolina.
CARSON BUTTS
Raleigh
Editor’s note: The author is North Carolina state director for Conservatives for Clean Energy.