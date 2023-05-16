A few questions for my fellow citizens. Do you recognize your country? Under the Biden administration, our southern border is overrun with record high numbers of illegal migrants flowing into our country. We have turned our backs on abundant, cheap energy, needlessly squandering our nation’s wealth on windmills, solar farms, and battery-powered cars for the rich, while working people struggle to buy gas and food for their families. Our national debt is now over $31 trillion and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says we will run out of money on June 1 if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.

How did it become OK for leftist mobs to riot in the streets, burn down businesses, attack our police and surround our Supreme Court justices’ homes with little to no repercussions, yet patriotic Americans who attended a rally by a sitting president are still being hunted down by the FBI? When did it become normal to see human excrement on our cities’ sidewalks? For our FBI to pressure news outlets to censor particular stories and journalists? To criminalize parents and call them “domestic terrorists” for questioning what their kids are being taught in school?