...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Corrupt gov't, media make it impossible to find truth
A few questions for my fellow citizens. Do you recognize your country? Under the Biden administration, our southern border is overrun with record high numbers of illegal migrants flowing into our country. We have turned our backs on abundant, cheap energy, needlessly squandering our nation’s wealth on windmills, solar farms, and battery-powered cars for the rich, while working people struggle to buy gas and food for their families. Our national debt is now over $31 trillion and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says we will run out of money on June 1 if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.
How did it become OK for leftist mobs to riot in the streets, burn down businesses, attack our police and surround our Supreme Court justices’ homes with little to no repercussions, yet patriotic Americans who attended a rally by a sitting president are still being hunted down by the FBI? When did it become normal to see human excrement on our cities’ sidewalks? For our FBI to pressure news outlets to censor particular stories and journalists? To criminalize parents and call them “domestic terrorists” for questioning what their kids are being taught in school?
How did it suddenly become normal for children to change their gender, and wrong to object? Who decided that athletes born male were OK competing against female athletes and allowed in their locker rooms? How did Election Day become election months? Who decided that its “dangerous to our democracy” to audit election results and purify voter rolls?
Why didn’t our shameful and disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal prompt a single congressional hearing? Whose fantasy was it that we could defeat Russia by subsidizing the government of Ukraine? Why are we giving billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to pay Ukrainian pensions while our homeless veterans remain on the streets?
How did it become physically dangerous for conservatives to speak the truth on college campuses? Why are working-class Americans now expected to subsidize socialist professors and pay off the student loans of other people’s children?
Could it be because our government and media have become so corrupt and biased that it’s now virtually impossible for American citizens to find the truth? We’ve sadly allowed the systematic takeover of our country by corrupt incompetent tyrants who fear no retribution or accountability. We are the proverbial frog in the pot being brought to a boil without realizing the danger we are in under the rule by liberal Democrats.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: The persons who attended then President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021 now being sought by the FBI are accused of beating up Capitol and Washington, DC police officers and breaking into the U.S. Capitol. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing April 19 to review the Biden administration’s actions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021.