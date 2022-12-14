...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to south winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: County GOP's censoring of Overman was not extreme
“Overman re-election defeat for extremism” read the headline over a recent column in The Daily Advance written by Peter Thomson. He was referring to the censoring of Pasquotank County Commissioner Barry Overman. This act by the Pasquotank County Republican Party was 100% legal and not extreme.
As Earl Rountree likes to say, let’s do some factchecking.
A Democratic member of the N.C. House voted against the wishes of Gov. Roy Cooper so Gov. Cooper found a candidate to run against the House member in the Democratic primary, endorsed his candidate, and that candidate won. Was this extreme?
The North Carolina House Republicans are one vote short of being able to override Gov. Cooper’s vetoes. If one Democratic member of the House would cross over and vote with Republicans to override Cooper’s veto, he’d be out of a job after the next election.
Liston Ramsey, the late Democratic House speaker, and Marc Basnight, the late Democratic Senate president pro tempore — do you not think they kept the Democratic majority in line when they were in office?
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, lost her re-election bid big time because she forgot the will of the people of her state. Of the 10 Republican Congress members who voted to impeach former President Trump, four lost their bids for re-election and four chose not to seek re-election. The people in their districts didn’t like the actions they took. I could go on and on.
Mr. Thomson needs to remember we have a two-party system, and thank God we do. One of the parties is very liberal and leans left. This is the Democratic Party. The other is conservative and leans right. This is the Republican Party.
People go to the polls and work hard for the candidates that they believe in. They also vote for candidates who lead them to believe they will vote their way. It’s this way for both parties. People give their hard-earned money to candidates. In doing this, they want action, not talk.
If all politicians voted the same, and could get away with it without a challenge, we would not be a free people. There would be no reason to vote. We don’t want that!
So, no, it was not extreme to censor Barry Overman. He never votes with the party he represents.
If you want to vote more liberal, become a Democrat. If you don’t vote liberal enough, the Democrats will kick you out. If you don’t believe that, ask former Commissioner Gary White.