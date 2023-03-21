Last week the U.S. Supreme Court heard the lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel some student debt. This is a pivotal case because Biden knew he didn’t have the executive power to implement his plan so he took a previous law and changed its interpretation to fit his agenda. Now we will see if the Supreme Court will allow him to get away with it.
Everyone should be watching this outcome because like so many other cases it should be a slam dunk. But progressive justices deliberately misconstrue laws or skate around the Constitution to exert power to apply the law as their politics see fit.
The Biden Administration is trying to exploit a law Congress passed to protect Americans, especially military members during times of war or national emergencies. The Heroes Act of 2003 was passed to protect effected persons from loan repayment or collection calls during their service or hardship. Its purpose was not to forgive debt.
The Biden Administration wants to forgive debts based on the hardships during COVID-19. These debtors have had three years of no payments because the Trump and Biden administrations postponed payments because of the COVID emergency. Now Biden wants to fulfill a campaign promise by granting outright cancellation of debt.
Actually this is about a lot more than some campaign promise or executive power. It is about government dependency, the Democrats’ shameless efforts to manipulate voters, their anti-Constitution views along with their authoritarian nature, bureaucratic power and, most of all, the failure of Congress and the federal government.
The Democrats want to buy off voters with goodies which instill a sense of dependency on the government.
The way the Democrats are trying to abuse the Heroes Act shows us the extent they will go to accomplish their goals. The Biden Administration is not seeking compromise; it’s forcing its agenda on all of us in authoritarian ways.
This student debt is just one of a host of policies the administration has implemented or is planning to implement that either burdens us financially, undermines our security or imposes restriction on our choices and freedoms.
Some examples include the shutting down of the Keystone Pipeline and the reducing of the strategic energy supply which has imperiled our energy security thus our economic and national security. Other climate initiatives affect our ability to make on own choices such as mandates on electric cars.
Student loan debt has been a crisis that Congress has failed to respond to for over a decade. Our student debt is about the size of the economy of Australia. Biden’s plan will cost somewhere around $400 billion. But more importantly it does nothing to solve the problem — more debt will be accumulated. This is government failure 101.
It is clear Biden has purposely abused the Heroes Act for political gain and thus is trying to subvert the Constitution by undermining Congress’ power.
Joe Biden is a politician, so we should expect he will attempt to do whatever he can get away with. However, the U.S. Supreme Court is another matter.
The three progressive justices will vote for this debt forgiveness along bogus lines. This case is a prime example of how the progressives stick together to undermine the Constitution and put our nation and liberty at risk — all for their leftist agenda.