Last week the U.S. Supreme Court heard the lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel some student debt. This is a pivotal case because Biden knew he didn’t have the executive power to implement his plan so he took a previous law and changed its interpretation to fit his agenda. Now we will see if the Supreme Court will allow him to get away with it.

Everyone should be watching this outcome because like so many other cases it should be a slam dunk. But progressive justices deliberately misconstrue laws or skate around the Constitution to exert power to apply the law as their politics see fit.