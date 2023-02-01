Every citizen in the 1st District needs to call U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., and demand that he vote to pass HR 25, the “Fair Tax Act of 2023.”

With its passage, every worker will be free from federal withholding taxes. In other words, they would get to keep their whole paycheck. To protect the poor, every citizen would receive more than $250 each month; each child, over $90. It would permanently fund Social Security and Medicare. Businesses would be free from taxes.