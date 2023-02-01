...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Davis needs to back bill ending withholding tax
Every citizen in the 1st District needs to call U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., and demand that he vote to pass HR 25, the “Fair Tax Act of 2023.”
With its passage, every worker will be free from federal withholding taxes. In other words, they would get to keep their whole paycheck. To protect the poor, every citizen would receive more than $250 each month; each child, over $90. It would permanently fund Social Security and Medicare. Businesses would be free from taxes.
The IRS has burdened American workers for over 100 years. This became law because lawmakers tricked the public into believing that income taxes would make the rich pay their fair share.
Now every minimum-wage worker knows “take-home pay” is smaller than their “real” pay, while billionaires only pay 8%. The IRS has been used to punish political enemies. They audit those claiming an earned-income credit more often than those that don’t.
It is time to remove this evil from our lives. Davis said he was the best person to represent our district. Now he needs to prove it. We need him to stand for us.