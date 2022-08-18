Well, when it rains it pours and it looks like it’s pouring on Elizabeth City when it comes to our city government. Our City Council’s workload just got bigger with another sudden departure of a city official.
This time it was police Chief Larry James, who just a few months ago was promoted by the former interim city manager to be the new chief. Suddenly, and again without any explanation by anyone, he stepped down.
Why? Who knows? It’s just another city mystery. Mayor Kirk Rivers basically said, don’t ask me. To quote Sgt. Schultz from the old TV show, “Hogan’s Heroes, “I know nothing.”
I guess that also includes the City Council, too, because evidently they also know nothing. Gee, don’t you think it may have been a good idea for them to pose this question: Chief James why you are resigning?
Interim City Manager Montique McClary has also been mum on the subject. When you play “deaf and dumb” it only leads to speculation as to the whys, so we are left to fill in the blanks.
Perhaps Chief James was doing a lousy job and McClary, out of the goodness of her heart, gave him the chance to step down instead of being fired. Or Chief James just wanted to be back with the guys. When you are in any kind of a supervisory position you cannot just be pals.
Since there has been no transparency — oh, oh there’s that word again— about what happened my imagination is kicking in and that is not good.
Almost instantly McClary had a replacement for Chief James. I guess this time there wasn’t anyone else currently in our police department who could do the job, or was there?
We are being inundated with unanswered questions upon questions — just as if it was raining. My question is: When will it stop?