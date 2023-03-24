...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Democrats gave the nation in 2020 the most inept and incompetent administration in history. I can’t think of a policy worth its salt they have initiated in the past two years other than spend, spend and more spend — even as the nation teeters toward being unable to handle its debt payments. That is not a positive policy. The latest budget proposal is to spend $6.7 trillion more!
Democrats need to accept responsibility for the failures the Biden administration has implemented and stop blaming former President Trump. Democrats show that they are clueless to the repercussions of these policies and have no solutions for their failures — except blaming Trump. But then maybe they want the free checks to keep coming.
Perhaps the country will come to its senses and make a change before our wallets are empty.
Former President Obama warned us: “Don’t underestimate Biden’s ability to (expletive) things up.” That is a really insightful and profound statement that has come true.