Democrats gave the nation in 2020 the most inept and incompetent administration in history. I can’t think of a policy worth its salt they have initiated in the past two years other than spend, spend and more spend — even as the nation teeters toward being unable to handle its debt payments. That is not a positive policy. The latest budget proposal is to spend $6.7 trillion more!

Democrats need to accept responsibility for the failures the Biden administration has implemented and stop blaming former President Trump. Democrats show that they are clueless to the repercussions of these policies and have no solutions for their failures — except blaming Trump. But then maybe they want the free checks to keep coming.

