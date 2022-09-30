Last week there were two columns in The Daily Advance about election deniers. Neither of them mentioned Hillary Clinton or 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial loser and current governor candidate Stacy Abrams. These two ladies put election denying on the map. For four years Clinton claimed that the 2016 presidential election was interfered with by Russia in such a way that she was the rightful winner. In a 2019 interview on CBS, she said “Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president.” She also stated in October of 2020 right before the election, “There was a widespread understanding that this election in 2016 was not on the level.” She claimed this even though her campaign pushed the idea that Donald Trump was some sort of patsy for Vladimir Putin. The Democrats continue to promote this idea of Trump as a traitor and as a Putin lackey to this day. As for Abrams, she said after the 2018 election, “Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper, I cannot concede.” She still has not conceded even though she lost by more than 50,000 votes which by the way, was four times the amount Trump lost Georgia by in the 2020 presidential election. But these women are not the only ones. Many Democrats have made similar statements about the 2016 and other elections. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, referring to the 2016 election, tweeted on May 16, 2017, that “Our election was hijacked. There is no question.” Democrats have for years undermined our republic by questioning and denying election results. You can google this statement, “Over 150 examples of Democrats denying election results,” and you’ll find the evidence. Democrats have undercut the strengthening of election laws designed to safeguard against corruption by claiming voter suppression. Usually this is done by falsely claiming Republicans are trying to disenfranchise Black voters. Democrats also damage the election process each time they suggest the Electoral College is unfair. The facts are Russia has never been accused of submitting fake ballots in our elections, hacking our voting machines or changing American election laws. But somehow the 2016 election was hijacked and illegitimate. Miraculously, Democrats and the “deep state” claim the 2020 election was the most secure ever. MARC FORBES Elizabeth City
