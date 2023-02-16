What is the purpose of an Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board if their recommendations go ignored? North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality organized the EJEAB in 2018. The EJEAB advises the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality on matters of environmental justice and equity.

In November 2022, the board held a special meeting to consider the impacts of the wood pellet industry. Afterward, the EJEAB expressed deep concerns about the impacts on nearby communities. In a letter, the board described environmental injustices near all four Enviva plants in North Carolina. They also outlined several steps that NCDEQ could take to reduce harm.