...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: DEQ didn't follow own board's advice on pellet permit
What is the purpose of an Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board if their recommendations go ignored? North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality organized the EJEAB in 2018. The EJEAB advises the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality on matters of environmental justice and equity.
In November 2022, the board held a special meeting to consider the impacts of the wood pellet industry. Afterward, the EJEAB expressed deep concerns about the impacts on nearby communities. In a letter, the board described environmental injustices near all four Enviva plants in North Carolina. They also outlined several steps that NCDEQ could take to reduce harm.
Instead, NCDEQ has enabled these injustices time and time again. They continue to issue permits for these plants to build and expand. If NCDEQ implemented the changes suggested by the EJEAB, it would improve the lives of people nearby.
In response to the EJEAB special meeting and letter, NCDEQ delayed the release of a permit allowing Enviva to expand its Ahoskie plant in Hertford County. Despite reviewing the evidence, NCDEQ ultimately issued the permit with few modifications. NCDEQ has completely failed to address the concerns and recommendations of the EJEAB.
Here’s what the new Title V permit does:
• allows Enviva to increase their production from 481,000 oven dried tons to 630,000 yearly; and
• requires the plant to install new air pollution control devices. This will reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and hazards air pollutants.
While air pollution control is good, increasing production by almost a third is not. This Enviva facility will release more dust pollution and toxic pollutants, like acrolein. These pollutants can cause respiratory illnesses and cancer.
The EJEAB believes that NCDEQ has failed to consider disproportionate impacts. This is a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Nor do they pay attention to monitoring fugitive dust and its health impacts. There is inadequate air monitoring within harmed communities. And, they don’t consider the cumulative impacts when several polluters are nearby. Concentrating noxious facilities in communities is an environmental injustice.
It is remarkable that NCDEQ did not heed the advice of its own advisory board. In their response, NCDEQ lists several voluntary actions that Enviva can put in place. Voluntary actions have no place in conversations about environmental justice. Enviva has agreed to only one of their recommendations.
EJEAB’s recommendations were strong and based in the best available science. And yet, NCDEQ ignored them. Governor Roy Cooper and the NCDEQ give only lip service to environmental justice. Our recommendation? To follow the advice of their own advisory board.
DENZEL BURNSIDE
Raleigh
Editor’s note: The author is campaign manager for the Dogwood Alliance.